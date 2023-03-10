Andhra Pradesh HC finds fault with govt for setting aside SI’s appointment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court found fault with the State government for setting aside the appointment of a sub-inspector of police. Vijayabhaskar of Nellore got selected for the post of SI in the notification released by the police recruitment board in 2008. He got an appointment order also.

However, in 2012, the government issued a memo setting aside his appointment as he did not reveal the case registered against him. Vijayabhaskar approached the tribunal, which struck down the memo and the government and the police recruitment board challenged it in the High Court.

Considering the fact that the lower court had struck down the case against Vijayabhaskar, the High Court set aside the petition of the government and the police recruitment board. The court directed the government to take Vijayabhaskar into the job.

