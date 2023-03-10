Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC finds fault with govt for setting aside SI’s appointment

Vijayabhaskar approached the tribunal, which struck down the memo and the government and the police recruitment board challenged it in the High Court.

Published: 10th March 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court found fault with the State government for setting aside the appointment of a sub-inspector of police. Vijayabhaskar of Nellore got selected for the post of SI in the notification released by the police recruitment board in 2008. He got an appointment order also.

However, in 2012, the government issued a memo setting aside his appointment as he did not reveal the case registered against him. Vijayabhaskar approached the tribunal, which struck down the memo and the government and the police recruitment board challenged it in the High Court.

Considering the fact that the lower court had struck down the case against Vijayabhaskar, the High Court set aside the petition of the government and the police recruitment board. The court directed the government to take Vijayabhaskar into the  job.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Vijayabhaskar
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp