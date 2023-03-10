Andhra Pradesh CM more interested in looting State: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was more interested in looting the State, rather than developing it.

Interacting with farmers of Chinna Tippasamudram and Kothavaripalli at the campsite of his Yuva Galam Padayatra at Pulavandlapalli on Thursday, Lokesh said Jagan did not bother to complete the remaining 20% works Handri Neeva though the previous TDP regime executed 80% of the project works to provide better irrigation facility to farm land in Rayalaseema.

“This clearly indicates that Jagan is not interested in the welfare of farmers. I am assuring you that when we return to power, which is not far, all the pending projects, including Handri Neeva, will be completed on a war-footing,” he said.

Representatives of the Brahmin Seva Samakhya of Chittoor also met Lokesh and told him that the YSRC government had scrapped all the welfare schemes for Brahmins.

