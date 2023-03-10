Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mom untraceable, four tiger cubs shifted to SV Zoo Park in AP

The cubs, all female and around one month old, were found near Peddagummadapuram village under Atmakur forest division four days ago.

Published: 10th March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After failed attempts of reuniting the four tiger cubs with the mother tigress, forest officials on Thursday decided to shift the cubs to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati.Forest officials released the cubs in the forest on Wednesday night where they were rescued from hoping that the tigress would come. After waiting for two hours in vain, the cubs were taken back to the Atmakur forest office.   

The cubs, all female and around one month old, were found near Peddagummadapuram village under Atmakur forest division four days ago. Hundreds of forest department officials and personnel had been on the lookout for the mother. They collected pugmarks and even received information from a shepherd on the movement of a tiger in the region.

Srisailam Field Director of Project Tiger Y Sreenivasa Reddy said, “As per instructions of the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, the cubs are being transferred to SVZP in situ enclosures.”Officials said the cubs will be released in Nallamalla forests after two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SV Zoo Park four tiger cubs
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp