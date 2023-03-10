Mom untraceable, four tiger cubs shifted to SV Zoo Park in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After failed attempts of reuniting the four tiger cubs with the mother tigress, forest officials on Thursday decided to shift the cubs to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati.Forest officials released the cubs in the forest on Wednesday night where they were rescued from hoping that the tigress would come. After waiting for two hours in vain, the cubs were taken back to the Atmakur forest office.

The cubs, all female and around one month old, were found near Peddagummadapuram village under Atmakur forest division four days ago. Hundreds of forest department officials and personnel had been on the lookout for the mother. They collected pugmarks and even received information from a shepherd on the movement of a tiger in the region.

Srisailam Field Director of Project Tiger Y Sreenivasa Reddy said, “As per instructions of the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, the cubs are being transferred to SVZP in situ enclosures.”Officials said the cubs will be released in Nallamalla forests after two years.

