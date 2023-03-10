TDP likely to contest MLC polls under MLA quota

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP is likely to contest the MLC elections under the MLAs quota, sources said and added that Party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu closeted with senior leaders on Thursday and decided to field a candidate for one of the MLC seats.

It is learnt that the TDP would pick senior leader Panchumarthi Anuradha, a woman from the Backward Classes, as its candidate.Though it is expected that YSRC will unanimously win the MLC polls as it has a strength of 151 MLAs, the TDP’s decision to contest necessitates polling.

It may be noted that of the total 175 MLAs, the TDP won 23 seats in 2019. However, four of its MLAs, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, Karanam Balaram, Maddali Giridhar and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, have extended their support to the ruling YSRC.

Although the TDP technically has 23 MLAs, its strength is confined to 19. Sources said the party leadership has decided to issue a whip to its 23 MLAs, forcing them to vote in favour of the party’s candidate. Those disobeying the party whip will have to face consequences as the party would take the matter to the notice of the Election Commission, they added.

As two of the YSRC MLAs -- Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy -- have expressed their dissatisfaction with the party, the TDP is pinning hopes on their support.

A candidate needs 23 first preferential votes to win the MLC election. The Election Commission had issued a schedule for election under the MLAs quota to seven MLC seats that will fall vacant by March-end.

While seven candidates of the ruling YSRC filed their nominations on Thursday, TDP’s nominee is expected to file papers on or before March 13, the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 14, and nominations can be withdrawn till 3 pm on March 16 by giving a notice to withdraw their candidature.

If more candidates remain in the fray, MLC elections will be conducted in the Assembly building on March 23 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be held the same day from 5 pm.

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP is likely to contest the MLC elections under the MLAs quota, sources said and added that Party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu closeted with senior leaders on Thursday and decided to field a candidate for one of the MLC seats. It is learnt that the TDP would pick senior leader Panchumarthi Anuradha, a woman from the Backward Classes, as its candidate.Though it is expected that YSRC will unanimously win the MLC polls as it has a strength of 151 MLAs, the TDP’s decision to contest necessitates polling. It may be noted that of the total 175 MLAs, the TDP won 23 seats in 2019. However, four of its MLAs, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, Karanam Balaram, Maddali Giridhar and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, have extended their support to the ruling YSRC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Although the TDP technically has 23 MLAs, its strength is confined to 19. Sources said the party leadership has decided to issue a whip to its 23 MLAs, forcing them to vote in favour of the party’s candidate. Those disobeying the party whip will have to face consequences as the party would take the matter to the notice of the Election Commission, they added. As two of the YSRC MLAs -- Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy -- have expressed their dissatisfaction with the party, the TDP is pinning hopes on their support. A candidate needs 23 first preferential votes to win the MLC election. The Election Commission had issued a schedule for election under the MLAs quota to seven MLC seats that will fall vacant by March-end. While seven candidates of the ruling YSRC filed their nominations on Thursday, TDP’s nominee is expected to file papers on or before March 13, the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 14, and nominations can be withdrawn till 3 pm on March 16 by giving a notice to withdraw their candidature. If more candidates remain in the fray, MLC elections will be conducted in the Assembly building on March 23 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be held the same day from 5 pm.