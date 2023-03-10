Women from SHGs set up first Cheyutha Mahila Mart in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Over 14,000 women from various self-help groups have set up the first Cheyutha Mahila Mart in the district in Phirangipuram in Guntur. Guntur district collector along with Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi inaugurated the mall on Thursday.

The State government has been implementing various welfare and development schemes for women including Cheyutha, Asara and Chedodu with encouraging women empowerment. He said that as many as 75,000 women in the district are getting financial assistance from YSR Cheyutha scheme and becoming self-sufficient with even becoming breadwinners of their families. ZPTC member Dasari Renamma and others present.

