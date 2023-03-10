Women strength hits 32 per cent at VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the adage goes where women are revered as Gods (yatra nari pujyante tatra ramante devata in Sanskrit), one must give due respect to women knowing their aspirations, said former Union Minister and BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari.She attended as the chief guest at a programme organised in VIT-AP University to mark the occasion of International Women’s day, a release by the Institute said.

V-C VIT-AP Dr SV Kota Reddy Varsha Viswanath Kasthuri, Director Srivarsha group and Alumna 2010-14 batch of VIT Vellore, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra, Deputy Director Student welfare of VIT-AP Dr Anupama attended the programme as the guests of honour. Purandeswari said that it is believed that women enjoyed equality and freedom of life in the Vedic period thousands years ago.

“She could marry as per her wish and liberty to choose the life partner of her choice. But it is because of some foreign invaders their liberty has been subdued. Dr BR Ambedkar envisioned women’s equality and freedom in the constitution of India which prioritises their rights,’’ she said. Dr SV Kota Reddy said, “The university in 2017 started with just 8 per cent of women students strength in the campus, which has now grown to 32 per cent. We hope the percentage will reach 50% on campus soon.’’

