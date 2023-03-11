110 kg of ganja seized, eight smugglers of a gang held in AP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police busted ganja smuggling case by arresting eight members of a gang a on Friday. Around 110 kg of ganja alongside booty worth around Rs 16.50 lakh was also seized. The ganja smuggling case was busted while the police staff were checking vehicles in the Kondepi Road junction of Tangutur town limits on Thursday evening.

Noticing the suspicious movement of a four-wheeler, police officials began searching the vehicle thoroughly. It was then that the cops found around 90 kg of banned ganja stocks in the vehicle and arrested all six persons who were in the car. During interrogation, the police learnt the whereabouts of two more accused.

Then, the police went to the Anakarlapudi village and caught the remaining accused red-handed with around 20 kg of ganja. Further, the police identified the accused as Kundrapu Nayudu (29) hailing from Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam district, where others were from other States, P Dinakaran, Rajkumar from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, Sulaiman Sikinder (41) from Palakkad in Kerala, CD Vineet (35) from Koramchira village in Palakkad district of Kerala. Uthman Ali (31) from Koyambattore of Tamil Nadu, Riaz Rehman (33), Chelamasetty Jagadeesh (23) and MuppaRaju Venkaiah, (68).

