AP’s steady economic growth lauded

It is marvelous to know that AP has recorded 11.43% GSDP growth, the highest in the country in 2021-22 despite Covid blues.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government for achieving steady growth under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Bank of India MD and CEO A Manimekhalai said the State is progressing rapidly on all fronts.

Addressing the SLBC meeting at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, she said, “Aftermath of Covid-19, normalcy has prevailed, and the economy is treading on a rising trajectory. Further, the decision of reorganising districts from 13 to 26, our dynamic CM, certainly took a laudable step, helping further decentralisation of the administration thereby boosting development of the State on all fronts.”

“It is marvelous to know that AP has recorded 11.43% GSDP growth, the highest in the country in 2021-22 despite Covid blues. The Global Investors Summit has received Rs 13 lakh crore investment proposals, giving impetus to industrial development, resulting in vast employment opportunities for people of the State,” she  said.

