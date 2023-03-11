Betrayed people waiting to dethrone YSRC govt in AP: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying all sections of people, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the people are waiting to dethrone the YSRC government. Addressing a public meeting at Madanapalle on Friday as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh made a scathing attack on Jagan. He alleged that except for destruction and chasing away companies that provide employment to the youth, the YSRC government did nothing for the development of the State. Madanapalle former MLA Shahjahan Basha joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

Several local leaders met Lokesh at Madanapalle and complained to him that the youth were migrating to the neighbouring States due to a lack of employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. They also said the condition of the roads in the town was very bad. Tomato farmers were not getting remunerative price for their produce. Though it was nearly four years after Jagan came to power in the State, he had not taken any concrete measures to develop the State, they deplored.

Observing that the TDP is well aware of the problems of tomato farmers, Lokesh assured them that tomato processing units and cold storage plants will be set up in the State after the TDP returns to power. A comprehensive plan will be evolved to resolve all the issues being faced by the people, he promised.

Lokesh said the YSRC government was taking over the aided educational institutions only with an eye on their assets worth hundreds of crores.Students and representatives of the JAC submitted a memorandum to Lokesh pertaining to the problems of local educational institutions.BT College, which produced many distinguished students, was taken over by the State government last year. Lokesh promised to solve all their grievances once the TDP comes to power in the State.

