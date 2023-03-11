Home States Andhra Pradesh

Betrayed people waiting to dethrone YSRC govt in AP: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

Several local leaders met Lokesh at Madanapalle and complained to him that the youth were migrating to the neighbouring States due to lack of employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying all sections of people, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the people are waiting to dethrone the YSRC government. Addressing a public meeting at Madanapalle on Friday as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh made a scathing attack on Jagan. He alleged that except for destruction and chasing away companies that provide employment to the youth, the YSRC government did nothing for the development of the State. Madanapalle former MLA Shahjahan Basha joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

Several local leaders met Lokesh at Madanapalle and complained to him that the youth were migrating to the neighbouring States due to a lack of employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. They also said the condition of the roads in the town was very bad. Tomato farmers were not getting remunerative price for their produce. Though it was nearly four years after Jagan came to power in the State, he had not taken any concrete measures to develop the State, they deplored.

Observing that the TDP is well aware of the problems of tomato farmers, Lokesh assured them that tomato processing units and cold storage plants will be set up in the State after the TDP returns to power. A comprehensive plan will be evolved to resolve all the issues being faced by the people, he promised.

Lokesh said the YSRC government was taking over the aided educational institutions only with an eye on their assets worth hundreds of crores.Students and representatives of the JAC submitted a memorandum to Lokesh pertaining to  the problems of local educational institutions.BT College, which produced many distinguished students, was taken over by the State government last year. Lokesh promised to solve all their grievances once the TDP comes to power in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Nara Lokesh TDP
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp