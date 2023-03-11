Growth only possible with BJP, asserts AP party chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju asserted that only the saffron party has any moral right to seek votes for MLC elections. Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati, he asserted that development of the State is not possible with two regional parties - YSRC and TDP. Development at the Centre as well as in the State is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi only, he claimed. Veerraju dared the ruling and opposition parties in the State for an open debate on the development in the State. "It was we (BJP) that developed the roads and coastal regions in the State. If there is any party, which has the moral right to seek votes, it is BJP only," he asserted. Veerraju found fault with the ruling YSRC for registering bogus voters for the MLC elections. On Friday, Veerraju canvassed for the party candidate in the MLC elections in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district and sought the first priority vote to BJP nominee.