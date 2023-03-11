JAC Amaravati submits revised stir plan to AP Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati submitted its revised agitation programme schedule to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Friday. As per the revised schedule, employees will attend duties wearing black badges from March 9 to April 5 as a mark of protest against the indifferent attitude of the State government in resolving their issues.

On March 17 and 20, the AP JAC Amaravati leaders will visit all the government offices seeking the support of employees to the agitation. From March 27, they will visit the houses of those waiting for government jobs under compassionate grounds.

Stating that there is no clarity in the written assurance given by the government on the demands of employees, the AP JAC Amaravati decided to go ahead with its agitation. In the notice submitted to the CS, it was mentioned that the employees were forced to go on an agitation because of the indifferent attitude of the government in resolving their problems.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the executive committee which met on Friday, decided to go ahead with its agitation plan with some changes in the earlier schedule. The government did not mention financial and non-financial demands like payment of PRC arrears, abolition of CPS, enhancing wages of outsourcing employees, regularisation of contract staff, payment of DA arrears and other such issues in the assurance given to employees, Venkateswarlu said.

