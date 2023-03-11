Over 30,000 candidates to appear for SSC examination in AP's NTR district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 30,134 candidates would appear in the Class X examinations to be held from April 3 to 18 in 154 centres across the district, said NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao. He held a review meeting with the officials here on Friday and instructed them to take all the measures to conduct the examinations without.

Speaking on the occasion, around 15,530 boy students, 14,604 girl students, 27,329 regular and 2,805 supplementary students, with a total of 30,134 students would appear in the examination. The officials have identified around 36 police stations to place the question papers. He further said that Bishop Ajariah School has been identified for valuation spot after the examinations.

Meanwhile, Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha said that nearly 22,367 students are appearing for the SSC exam from the district. Of them, 19,866 are regular students and 2,501 are private students. A total of 12,301 boys and 10,366 girls would appear for the exam that will be held in 143 examination centres across the district, he added.

Ranjith Basha directed the transport officials to arrange vehicles to shift the the confidential material and instructed the police officials to provide escort in 10 routes.He also directed the APSRTC officials to provide buses based on the meed and allow students with hall tickets for free to travel by bus.

VIJAYAWADA: About 30,134 candidates would appear in the Class X examinations to be held from April 3 to 18 in 154 centres across the district, said NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao. He held a review meeting with the officials here on Friday and instructed them to take all the measures to conduct the examinations without. Speaking on the occasion, around 15,530 boy students, 14,604 girl students, 27,329 regular and 2,805 supplementary students, with a total of 30,134 students would appear in the examination. The officials have identified around 36 police stations to place the question papers. He further said that Bishop Ajariah School has been identified for valuation spot after the examinations. Meanwhile, Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha said that nearly 22,367 students are appearing for the SSC exam from the district. Of them, 19,866 are regular students and 2,501 are private students. A total of 12,301 boys and 10,366 girls would appear for the exam that will be held in 143 examination centres across the district, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ranjith Basha directed the transport officials to arrange vehicles to shift the the confidential material and instructed the police officials to provide escort in 10 routes.He also directed the APSRTC officials to provide buses based on the meed and allow students with hall tickets for free to travel by bus.