Over 98,000 students to write Intermediate exams in AP's Guntur

Guntur officials make arrangements for exams from Mar 15 to Apr 4

Published: 11th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the Intermediate exams, officials are making elaborate arrangements for its smooth conduct in the erstwhile Guntur district. According to official reports, as many as 98,682 students would be appearing the Intermediate exams to be held from March 15 to April 4. The officials have set up as many as 134 examination centers, including 73 in Guntur, 44 in Palnadu, and 17 in Bapatla district. As many as five flying and sitting squads teams have been deployed to ensure there are no illegal activities during the conduct of the exams.

Recently, Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the preparations for the examination. A chief superintendent and a departmental officer have been deployed as well. The exam observers will ensure that the exam papers are distributed to all the centers from storage points in time.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed RIO G Sunitha to take stringent action against mass copying at the examination centers. The collector said that Section 144 will be enforced at the examination centers. He directed the TRANSCO officials will take measures to avoid power cuts during the examinations. He asked officials to provide all facilities to the students.   

“A control room has been set up in Guntur district. Students can call on 0863 2228528 and talk to the regional inspection officer and Board of Intermediate Education officials if they are facing any issue. The health department officials should take necessary action to provide first aid kits and ORS packets at all examination centers,” he added.

