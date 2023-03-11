Home States Andhra Pradesh

Realise credit plan target in housing: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Banks meet annual credit plan target in first 9 months of current fiscal; CM urges bankers to lend more to farmers

Published: 11th March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated bankers for achieving the State Annual Credit Plan target in the first nine months of the current fiscal itself. Addressing the 222nd State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting on Friday, he said the bankers exceeded the target by registering 124.69% growth. However, he emphasised the need for lending more to education and housing as only 42.91% and 33.59% targets were achieved in the two sectors. He wanted the bankers to adopt a positive approach towards the two sectors and move ahead with a proactive action plan for extending loans for socio-economic development.

Elaborating on the importance of the two sectors, he said the government has so far distributed 30.75 lakh house sites to eligible women free of cost. Sand is being supplied free of cost for the construction of houses to beneficiaries, while steel and cement are being supplied at subsidised rates.

Reminding the bankers that they had agreed in the previous meeting to provide a loan of Rs 35,000 to each beneficiary additionally at a 3% interest rate, which will be reimbursed by the government, he urged them to provide loans for the rest of the beneficiaries. The government will take up construction of an additional three lakh houses in April, adding that a total of 30.75 lakh houses will be built for the poor. The bankers should extend loans to all the beneficiaries as the worth of each house will go up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh once it is ready. In this context, the bankers should become proactive and extend more loans to the beneficiaries, he suggested.

With regard to the agriculture sector, he said only 83.36% of the target has been met pertaining to short-term crop loans. The SLBC should initiate measures to achieve the target. A sum of Rs 1,126 crore has been provided as loans to tenant farmers in the first nine months of the current fiscal against the target of Rs 4,000 crore to 1,63, 811 tenant farmers, which is 49.37% of the credit plan target.

“Banks must stand by the tenant farmers and provide them loans liberally as the Rythu Bharosa scheme is being implemented for them and details of the cultivation are being e-cropped through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). Digital as well physical receipts for the same are being given to farmers.  Hence, higher amount of loans should be granted to the tenant ryots,” he stressed.

He also said while banks are paying only 4% interest on the savings of women’s self help groups (SHGs), they are collecting more interest on the loans granted to them. Hence, the banks should reconsider it and pay more interest on savings of women’s groups. “This is a very important issue as it is related to nearly one crore women members of SHGs. Banks should chalk out a solution to it. Due to our government’s efforts, today there are no NPAs in SHGs. With the help of zero interest loans, Cheyutha and other programmes, women SHGs in AP have emerged as a role model to others. Banks should be more liberal towards them,” he asserted.

Lauding the bankers for extending loans liberally to petty traders, he urged them to display the same enthusiasm in future also while supporting the Jagananna Thodu scheme. At a time when the government is trying to change the rural landscape through RBKs, digital libraries, English medium schools, village and ward secretariats, skill development centres in all Assembly constituencies and a skill development university for improving the skills of the youth and make them stand on their own, it is a must for banks to play more proactive role and encourage the changing economic scenario, Jagan said and added that the banks should play key role in building these institutions.

Highlighting the success of the Global Investors Summit that attracted investments worth Rs 13,05,663 crore from 352 MoUs, which will provide employment to 6,03,223 people, he appealed to the bankers to come forward to extend loans to the entrepreneurs and the ancillary MSMEs to achieve rapid economic growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
credit plan target YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp