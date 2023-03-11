TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu holds ‘CBN Connect’ to win MLC polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to graduates and teachers to defeat the YSRC candidates in the MLC elections and the transfer of second preference votes should only be between the TDP and the PDF candidates.

Interacting with jobless youth, doctors, lawyers and teachers during the CBN Connect online programme, Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRC was luring the teachers and graduates to win the MLC elections to the teachers and graduates constituencies.

Responding to the query of a participant, the TDP chief said he treated the teachers with utmost respect during his tenure as the CM. “I have done justice to them in payment of salaries. Now, the whole teaching community is being subjected to humiliation in various ways. The less said the better with regard to the private teachers,” he observed.

The previous TDP government had given highest respect to teachers and even introduced an online transfer system for them to avoid political interference. “Now, the State government is drafting the teachers for security duty at liquor shops,” he deplored.

Maintaining that he has never seen such a bad Chief Minister like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his long political life, the TDP supremo said the world has changed a lot due to technology. All the governments that formed after Independence have tried their best to take the nation forward and in the State too the parties in power made every attempt to achieve development. “The YSRC government in the State is only working for destruction,” the TDP chief observed.

The strength of the nation is youth and the weapon is information technology, he said, adding that the youth should be encouraged to achieve successes in all the sectors.Maintaining that the legislature, executive, media and judiciary are the four pillars of democracy, Naidu felt that when a leader with criminal record is the CM of the State, the people will have to face various kinds of problems and thus the educated should act judiciously to save the State.

Expressing serious concern over ‘non-implementation’ of the Supreme Court orders by the State government, he said even the fundamental rights of the people are being suppressed. “All the problems will be resolved only when a government that performs in a democratic manner is formed in the State,” he asserted.

He underlined the need to provide financial security to the advocates and also house sites to them. “Once, the TDP forms the government, we will solve all these issues,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to graduates and teachers to defeat the YSRC candidates in the MLC elections and the transfer of second preference votes should only be between the TDP and the PDF candidates. Interacting with jobless youth, doctors, lawyers and teachers during the CBN Connect online programme, Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRC was luring the teachers and graduates to win the MLC elections to the teachers and graduates constituencies. Responding to the query of a participant, the TDP chief said he treated the teachers with utmost respect during his tenure as the CM. “I have done justice to them in payment of salaries. Now, the whole teaching community is being subjected to humiliation in various ways. The less said the better with regard to the private teachers,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The previous TDP government had given highest respect to teachers and even introduced an online transfer system for them to avoid political interference. “Now, the State government is drafting the teachers for security duty at liquor shops,” he deplored. Maintaining that he has never seen such a bad Chief Minister like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his long political life, the TDP supremo said the world has changed a lot due to technology. All the governments that formed after Independence have tried their best to take the nation forward and in the State too the parties in power made every attempt to achieve development. “The YSRC government in the State is only working for destruction,” the TDP chief observed. The strength of the nation is youth and the weapon is information technology, he said, adding that the youth should be encouraged to achieve successes in all the sectors.Maintaining that the legislature, executive, media and judiciary are the four pillars of democracy, Naidu felt that when a leader with criminal record is the CM of the State, the people will have to face various kinds of problems and thus the educated should act judiciously to save the State. Expressing serious concern over ‘non-implementation’ of the Supreme Court orders by the State government, he said even the fundamental rights of the people are being suppressed. “All the problems will be resolved only when a government that performs in a democratic manner is formed in the State,” he asserted. He underlined the need to provide financial security to the advocates and also house sites to them. “Once, the TDP forms the government, we will solve all these issues,” he said.