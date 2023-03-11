Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tiger cubs under strict observation at SV Zoo in Andhra Pradesh

It may be noted that they were spotted near Peddagummadapuram village under Atmakur forest on Monday.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A team from SV Veterinary University, comprising professors from 10 departments, observed the health condition of the four cubs at SV Zoo on Friday I Madhav K

By K Madhu Sudhakar and Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The four tiger cubs abandoned by their mother at the Atmakur forest division in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve were shifted to SV Zoological Park near Tirupati on Friday after multiple attempts by the forest department to reunite them with the tigress didn’t materialise for five days in a row.

The cubs were handed over to the zoo authorities around 7 am. Speaking to TNIE,  SV Zoo veterinarian Dr Sathyaprakash Arun, who has been supervising the health condition of the cubs, said, “The primary clinical examination found that the 50-day-old cubs were on the weaker side. This could be because they got separated from the tigress.”

“We need to keep the cubs under observation for another two days to get a better picture of their health condition,” he added. On the diet being provided to the cubs, the  veterinarian said, “The cubs are being fed milk and boiled meat every four hours as prescribed by the zoo health advisory committee.” He elaborated that the cubs have been avoiding consuming milk due to the sickness they have developed ever since they got separated from their mother.

The doctor further added, “A team of veterinarians  from Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, comprising professors from 10 departments, have arrived to observe the medical condition of the cubs.”Speaking to TNIE, the Srisailam Field Director of Project Tiger (FDPT) Y Sreenivasa Reddy said they would follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with the abandoned tiger cubs as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

Revealing the action plan to rehabilitate the tiger cubs, Sreenivasa Reddy said they would be fed milk, chicken and mutton in an enclosed space under strict supervision for the first six months.“Later, raw beef and chicken will be introduced to their diet. Following this initial period, the cubs will be allowed to roam in a natural forest area spanning over 100 hectare within the SV Zoological Park for the next 18  months,” he said.

“This phase will be critical as cubs will develop hunting and survival skills needed for their  eventual release back into the wild. After two years, the four tigers will be brought back from Tirupati to the  Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) and will be released into the Nallamala forest,” the forest department official elaborated.It may be noted that they were spotted near Peddagummadapuram village under Atmakur forest on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SV Zoo SV Zoological Park Tirupati
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp