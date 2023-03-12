Former AP CM Kiran Kumar Reddy likely to join BJP

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA:  Former Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to make a political comeback after lying low for several years. Kiran Kumar served as the last Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and quit the Congress protesting against the bifurcation of the State. He later floated his own political outfit and unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections. Later, he rejoined the Congress. 

Kiran Kumar, a four-time MLA from Chittoor district, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days, sources said, adding that this is a move by the saffron party to strengthen its base in Rayalaseema. The BJP, which is eager to expand its base in AP and more particularly in Rayalaseema, has reportedly held consultations with Kiran Kumar in this regard. 

Kiran Kumar, according to sources, is likely to be given a key position in the party at the State or national level. 

Kiran Kumar, who also served as former Assembly Speaker, will be given a plum post, which will help boost the party image in the State, sources added.

According to BJP leaders, the entry of Kiran Kumar, a strong votary of unified Andhra Pradesh, may not have any negative impact as the party believes that people are no longer concerned about bifurcation of the State now. 

The BJP wants to go to the people, highlighting the development that the State and particularly Rayalaseema has achieved because of the Central schemes and projects. Commenting on the possibility of Kiran Kumar joining the party, State BJP chief Somu Veerraju said they would welcome any leader who evinces interest in joining the party. 

“The joining of Kiran Kumar will certainly strengthen the party in the State,’’ Veerraju said and added that the former Chief Minister is an active politician. 

Kiran Kumar made his political debut in 1989 and won on Congress ticket from Vayalpadu. He won the 1999 and 2004 elections from the same constituency and later in 2009 from Pileru Assembly segment. 
In the wake of dramatic political developments arising out of the tragic death of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009, Kiran Kumar took the reins of the undivided AP in 2010.

A strong votary of Samaikyandhra, Kiran Kumar quit the Chief Minister’s post following the passage of bifurcation Bill and continued as a caretaker Chief Minister. 

He floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra in 2014 and contested the elections, but failed to win even a single seat. In 2018, Kiran Kumar dissolved the party and joined the Congress, but has been politically inactive since then.

