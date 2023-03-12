Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh suspends ‘Yuva Galam Padayatra’

Published: 12th March 2023 09:29 AM

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ at Chandragiri in Tirupati district.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday suspended his Yuva Galam Padayatra for two days and went to Hyderabad in view of the MLC polls.  

With the local officials explaining that non-locals could not stay in the constituency that goes to election and asking him to vacate his campsite, Lokesh wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking to allow him to stay in Annamayya district as his padayatra began well before the election code came into force.  

However, the Election Commission clarified that all the political functionaries, who are not the electors of the constituency going for polls, should leave it soon after the end of electioneering. It suggested that Lokesh stay outside the constituency. Hence, Lokesh suspended his padayatra. It will resume on March 14.

