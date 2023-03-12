Prepare plan to meet pilgrim rush: AP Chief Secretary to Srisailam officials

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Stepping up the facilities at Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to provide amenities to meet the pilgrim rush for the next 25-30 years.

He held a review meeting with the officials at his camp office in Vijayawada along with Endowment Commissioner M Harijawahar Lal, Srisailam Devasthanam Executive officer S Lavanna on Saturday.

Delegates from various institutions and companies of Drona consultancy, Creative consultancy and Nine & Nine Software were also present. Officials concerned were explained about the development plans based on Smart Infrastructure Master Plan through the powerpoint presentation.

Later, KS Jawahar Reddy discussed the master plan and development action plan particularly on accommodation complexes, widening the existing roads, beautification as well as modification of greenery besides developing necessary infrastructure in Srisailam temple town and expecting more devotees to turn up as par with Tirupati Tirumala.

Jawahar Reddy said that a queue complex, dormitories, choultries, public utilities and open theatre for cultural activities must be constructed as per need. The focus is to provide basic need to the devotees and parks to maintain environments and greenery in the temple streets, he added.

He told to widen the main streets and roads to organize Rathostavam, Prabhotsavam and other Vahana Sevas to Swamy and Ammavaru without causing any troubles to devotees during festival seasons. He further asked to prepare separate action plan to develop and divide the temple town as different zones like temple activity zone, passive zone, temple facility zone, high security zone, protective zone etc by constructing new buildings in and around the temple town. These can be constructed by using temple lands which were recently identified by survey lard, records, forest and endowment departments.

