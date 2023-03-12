Rare bypass surgery by doctors at Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur saves life of 69-yr-old woman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Doctors of Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur successfully performed the rarest Carotid Artery Bypass surgery and saved the life of a 69-year-old patient. According to the hospital officials, 69-year-old Vasireddy Sujatha lost consciousness while attending a family function. Immediately, her family members rushed her to Ramesh hospitals, where the doctors after conducting various tests confirmed that more than 90 per cent of the left brain artery was blocked.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu said that by conducting a bypass surgery for the most critical blood vessels leading to the brain is rarely performed.

He appreciated the team of doctors including Dr Haritha, Dr Ramarao, senior cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jayaram Pai, chief neurologist Major General Retd, Dr Kumar Velu and senior anesthesiologist Dr Bikas Sahu for successfully performing the rare and highly complex surgery.

He further said that the latest equipment including three Tesla MRI and 128 slice CT Scanner, which provides accurate information in the diagnosis of the disease is very useful for the people in the region.

GUNTUR: Doctors of Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur successfully performed the rarest Carotid Artery Bypass surgery and saved the life of a 69-year-old patient. According to the hospital officials, 69-year-old Vasireddy Sujatha lost consciousness while attending a family function. Immediately, her family members rushed her to Ramesh hospitals, where the doctors after conducting various tests confirmed that more than 90 per cent of the left brain artery was blocked. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu said that by conducting a bypass surgery for the most critical blood vessels leading to the brain is rarely performed. He appreciated the team of doctors including Dr Haritha, Dr Ramarao, senior cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jayaram Pai, chief neurologist Major General Retd, Dr Kumar Velu and senior anesthesiologist Dr Bikas Sahu for successfully performing the rare and highly complex surgery. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said that the latest equipment including three Tesla MRI and 128 slice CT Scanner, which provides accurate information in the diagnosis of the disease is very useful for the people in the region.