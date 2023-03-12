Home States Andhra Pradesh

Strive to achieve empowerment unitedly, Pawan Kalyan exhorts BCs

Accusing the YSRC of diverting the BC sub-plan funds to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, he said several BC welfare corporations have only remained in the name in the State. 

Published: 12th March 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Janasena chief Pavan Kalyan.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that BCs are not backward classes but backbone classes, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan exhorted BCs to become givers from seekers. Addressing the round table conference on BCs held at JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said even before seeking a better deal, focus should be on becoming united. “Only with economic empowerment, political empowerment is possible. Jana Sena will strive for economic empowerment of BCs, thereby their political empowerment,” he said.

Elaborating on the roots and powers of Backward Classes in the count, he said BCs are working classes and in truth they are the backbone of the country. “However, it is a pity that though dominant in numbers, they have remained seekers. Even the areas with a large number of BCs are represented by others. Hence, unity of BCs is the need of the hour,” he said and promised to walk the talk, not like others who confine only to talk . 

He wondered why the BCs, comprising 146 different castes, lack unity, when it comes to casting their votes, which they show while fighting for their rights. “Why do they not stand behind a BC leader. Why do they not question when injustice is done to BCs?” he asked. 

Pawan Kalyan expressed his dismay over the silence of BC leaders when 26 castes were removed from the BC list in Telangana. “I do not understand, why BC leaders have remained silent? It is Jana Sena, which raised its voice against it. Every party should respond and the BRS should give an explanation  for its action,” he said. 

Accusing the YSRC of diverting the BC sub-plan funds to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, he said several BC welfare corporations have only remained in the name in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp