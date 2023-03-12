Strive to achieve empowerment unitedly, Pawan Kalyan exhorts BCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that BCs are not backward classes but backbone classes, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan exhorted BCs to become givers from seekers. Addressing the round table conference on BCs held at JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said even before seeking a better deal, focus should be on becoming united. "Only with economic empowerment, political empowerment is possible. Jana Sena will strive for economic empowerment of BCs, thereby their political empowerment," he said. Elaborating on the roots and powers of Backward Classes in the count, he said BCs are working classes and in truth they are the backbone of the country. "However, it is a pity that though dominant in numbers, they have remained seekers. Even the areas with a large number of BCs are represented by others. Hence, unity of BCs is the need of the hour," he said and promised to walk the talk, not like others who confine only to talk . He wondered why the BCs, comprising 146 different castes, lack unity, when it comes to casting their votes, which they show while fighting for their rights. "Why do they not stand behind a BC leader. Why do they not question when injustice is done to BCs?" he asked. Pawan Kalyan expressed his dismay over the silence of BC leaders when 26 castes were removed from the BC list in Telangana. "I do not understand, why BC leaders have remained silent? It is Jana Sena, which raised its voice against it. Every party should respond and the BRS should give an explanation for its action," he said. Accusing the YSRC of diverting the BC sub-plan funds to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, he said several BC welfare corporations have only remained in the name in the State.