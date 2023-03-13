Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP government mulls investing Rs 11,000 crore under RDSS

RDSS is expected to strengthen power utilities and provide high-quality power to all categories of consumers.

Published: 13th March 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to transform the power sector in the State, the government is planning to invest Rs 11,000 crore to implement the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which would enable Discoms to provide world-class services to consumers in Andhra Pradesh.

RDSS is expected to strengthen power utilities and provide high-quality power to all categories of consumers. Power utilities in State have successfully implemented several measures, with reduction of transmission distribution loss, energy efficiency, renewable energy projects and pumped hydro storage projects.

Union government might extend 60% as a grant to support the government. During a teleconference, Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said, “Continuous monitoring and support of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with guidance of energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for strengthening the sector, best performance, as well as dedication of entire employee community, helped AP become one of the best power sector in the country.”

He called upon energy department staff to strive hard to make AP number one in the energy sector.

