Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight MLC seats to go to polls in Andhra Pradesh

In North Andhra, 37 candidates are in fray, while in Rayalaseema East and West, 22 and 49 candidates, respectively, will be contesting.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

VOTERS, VOTE, VOTING

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for MLC elections to be held for eight seats at 1,538 polling stations across the State from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena told reporters on Sunday. Elaborating, he said for elections to three graduate seats, 10,00,519 people will vote, for two teachers’ seats, 55,000 will cast their franchise and for three seats under local authorities, 3,059 people will decide the future of contesting candidates.

He added that adequate security has been deployed at the polling stations. Elections to Srikakulam-Viziangaram-Visakhapatnam graduate constituencies, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor graduate constituency (Rayalaseema East), and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool graduate constituency (Rayalaseema West) will be conducted.

In North Andhra, 37 candidates are in fray, while in Rayalaseema East and West, 22 and 49 candidates, respectively, will be contesting.Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers’ constituency will have eight candidates contesting, while Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool teachers’ constituency will have 12 candidates in fray.

Of the eight constituencies scheduled for election (local authorities), YSRC has unanimously won five, while elections will be held for Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool local authority constituencies. Kumar said restrictions will be in effect between March 11 and 13 from 4 am to 4 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh AP polls
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp