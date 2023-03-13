Eight MLC seats to go to polls in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for MLC elections to be held for eight seats at 1,538 polling stations across the State from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena told reporters on Sunday. Elaborating, he said for elections to three graduate seats, 10,00,519 people will vote, for two teachers' seats, 55,000 will cast their franchise and for three seats under local authorities, 3,059 people will decide the future of contesting candidates. He added that adequate security has been deployed at the polling stations. Elections to Srikakulam-Viziangaram-Visakhapatnam graduate constituencies, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor graduate constituency (Rayalaseema East), and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool graduate constituency (Rayalaseema West) will be conducted. In North Andhra, 37 candidates are in fray, while in Rayalaseema East and West, 22 and 49 candidates, respectively, will be contesting.Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers' constituency will have eight candidates contesting, while Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool teachers' constituency will have 12 candidates in fray. Of the eight constituencies scheduled for election (local authorities), YSRC has unanimously won five, while elections will be held for Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool local authority constituencies. Kumar said restrictions will be in effect between March 11 and 13 from 4 am to 4 pm.