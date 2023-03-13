Never be subservient to others: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reiterated that his party will not work for any other political party or agenda. Addressing the Kapu Samkshema Sena meeting on Sunday, he asserted that he will never have clandestine understanding with anyone and never do things that will go against the self-respect of the party men. “I will be realistic and never subservient to others,” he asserted.

Taking exception to the frequent allegation of Rs 1,000 crore package offer to him in recent times, the Jana Sena chief made it clear that such charges were ridiculous. “No one can run political parties with cash. Idealogy is the need. Jana Sena runs on ideology and not on money,” he said.

