Home States Andhra Pradesh

Never be subservient to others: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Taking exception to the frequent allegation of Rs 1,000 crore package offer to him in recent times, the Jana Sena chief made it clear that such charges were ridiculous.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reiterated that his party will not work for any other political party or agenda. Addressing the Kapu Samkshema Sena meeting on Sunday, he asserted that he will never have clandestine understanding with anyone and never do things that will go against the self-respect of the party men. “I will be realistic and never subservient to others,” he asserted.

Taking exception to the frequent allegation of Rs 1,000 crore package offer to him in recent times, the Jana Sena chief made it clear that such charges were ridiculous. “No one can run political parties with cash. Idealogy is the need. Jana Sena runs on ideology and not on money,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan  Jana Sena
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp