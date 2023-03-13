No ploy to create rift among staff: YSRC leader Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that the State government is not trying to create a rift among employees and does not intend to use them for politics.

“We firmly believe that employees are part of the government. The development and welfare programmes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot be implemented effectively without the support of employees,” he asserted.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the YSRC 13th Formation Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday, he said the support of staff to the government is clearly evident with the manner in which the welfare schemes are being implemented in the State. When it comes to teachers, Sajjala said they are developing schools and have created an atmosphere where the staff are able to work with confidence.

He admitted that there are some problems when it comes to financial aspects. “There will be problems in a big family. We are paying the pending arrears to government teachers. We are far better in this regard, compared to neighbouring States,’’ he said.

Responding to the allegations that the YSRC has enrolled bogus voters on a large scale to win the MLC elections, Sajjala said the TDP has come up with the lame excuse as it is not in a position to win the polls. “It is under the TDP government, the names of genuine voters were deleted from the electoral rolls and bogus voters were added,’’ he charged.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the YSRC flag on the occasion of the party’s 13th Formation Day, Sajjala said the party has earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people through the implementation of several welfare schemes and it will continue to march ahead with great success at every step despite the misleading propaganda of the Opposition.

Sajjala said the YSRC government is providing good governance to achieve the three objectives of people’s welfare, development and social progress. “As long as we continue to stick to the three objectives, people will stand by us,” the Government Advisor asserted.

Jagan thanks YSRC cadres for support

Taking to Twitter, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I thank the activists who have turned the party flag into their hearts and the party activists who stood by me solidly in the 12-year long journey. I wish our journey shall continue in the same vein.”

