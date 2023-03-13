Tribal pregnant woman carried in doli, shifted three hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to the lack of a motorable road, a 20-year-old pregnant woman Sukuru Lakshmi was carried in a doli for four km from Rachakilam village to Gummanti in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday as she went into labour.

From Gummanti, she was shifted to Pinnakota hospital in an ambulance. However, she had to be moved to Kotapadu area hospital in Anakapalle district because the doctor at Pinnakota was not available as it was Sunday. She was later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. It has been reported that she is stable.

ASR district collector had deputed a team of revenue officials to study basic amenities in the village. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned under MGNREGA for the road and works had even commenced. However, forest authorities directed them not to continue work without forest clearance.

Tribal leaders said they had submitted a letter to the collector on December 21, 2022, but even after three months, no joint inspection was done. Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Sangham district honorary president said if permission is not given, they will stage a protest.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to the lack of a motorable road, a 20-year-old pregnant woman Sukuru Lakshmi was carried in a doli for four km from Rachakilam village to Gummanti in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday as she went into labour. From Gummanti, she was shifted to Pinnakota hospital in an ambulance. However, she had to be moved to Kotapadu area hospital in Anakapalle district because the doctor at Pinnakota was not available as it was Sunday. She was later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. It has been reported that she is stable. ASR district collector had deputed a team of revenue officials to study basic amenities in the village. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned under MGNREGA for the road and works had even commenced. However, forest authorities directed them not to continue work without forest clearance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tribal leaders said they had submitted a letter to the collector on December 21, 2022, but even after three months, no joint inspection was done. Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Sangham district honorary president said if permission is not given, they will stage a protest.