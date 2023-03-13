Youth beaten up by AP cops in Sattenapalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youth was allegedly beaten up by a police inspector and a constable at Sattenapalli police station on Sunday. According to the sources, Balaji Nayak, a resident of Sattenapalli has filed a complaint with local police regarding disputes with his wife a few days ago. As the police failed to take swift action, Balaji complained the same to district SP Ravishankar Reddy.

Enraged by this, SI Raghupathi attacked Balaji Nayak who went to the station to enquire about his complaint. Balaji in a video on social media alleged that both SI and a constable in the police station threatened him and beat him with a lathi for complaining to SP. He suffered minor injuries and was shifted to the hospital. He demanded that stern action should be taken against them without fail.

GUNTUR: A youth was allegedly beaten up by a police inspector and a constable at Sattenapalli police station on Sunday. According to the sources, Balaji Nayak, a resident of Sattenapalli has filed a complaint with local police regarding disputes with his wife a few days ago. As the police failed to take swift action, Balaji complained the same to district SP Ravishankar Reddy. Enraged by this, SI Raghupathi attacked Balaji Nayak who went to the station to enquire about his complaint. Balaji in a video on social media alleged that both SI and a constable in the police station threatened him and beat him with a lathi for complaining to SP. He suffered minor injuries and was shifted to the hospital. He demanded that stern action should be taken against them without fail.