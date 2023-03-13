Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth beaten up by AP cops in Sattenapalli

Enraged by this, SI Raghupathi attacked Balaji Nayak who went to the station to enquire about his complaint.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youth was allegedly beaten up by a police inspector and a constable at Sattenapalli police station on Sunday. According to the sources, Balaji Nayak, a resident of Sattenapalli has filed a complaint with local police regarding disputes with his wife a few days ago. As the police failed to take swift action, Balaji complained the same to district SP Ravishankar Reddy.

Enraged by this, SI Raghupathi attacked Balaji Nayak who went to the station to enquire about his complaint. Balaji in a video on social media alleged that both SI and a constable in the police station threatened him and beat him with a lathi for complaining to SP. He suffered minor injuries and was shifted to the hospital. He demanded that stern action should be taken against them without fail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sattenapalli AP cops
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp