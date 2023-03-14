Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLC elections: Tension reported at two Ongole polling stations

In two polling locations, St Theresa High School polling center and Andhra Kesari College polling station-- the YCP and TDP activists had a heated argument, which led to a brief combat.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The MLC polls were mostly peaceful in the district despite tension reported in few parts. While 69.23% voter turnout was recorded for graduates’ constituency polls, 91.40% voter turnout was recorded for teachers’ constituency polls. Collector Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg monitored the MLC elections process from the beginning by visiting several polling locations.

ASP Nageswara Rao, DSP U Nagaraju and other officers closely monitored the law and order situations and were able to dissolve the tense moments raised in the Ongole city limits. In two polling locations, St Theresa High School polling center and Andhra Kesari College polling station-- the ruling party YCP and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party activists had a heated argument, which led to a brief combat.

When the top leaders of the both parties, ex-Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Damacharla Janardhan Rao arrived there with their men, the situation became more tense. However, the police officials managed to dissolve the tension.

