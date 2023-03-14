Polling higher in 3 Local Authority constituencies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Barring stray incidents, elections to eight vacant seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council concluded on a peaceful note on Monday. Elections were held for three graduate MLC seats, two teacher MLC seats and three Local Authority MLC seats. Srikakulam Local Authorities constituency registered 96.91% pollling, West Godavari Local Authorities constituency saw 96.91% and Kurnool Local Authorities constituency recorded 96.43%. Srikakulam-Viziangaram-Visakhapatnam graduate constituency registered 59.77%, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor saw 65.28%, and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool graduate constituency recorded 65.92%. Meanwhile, Prakasam- Nellore-Chittoor teachers' constituency registered 84.92% polling, and Kadapa- Anantapur-Kurnool teachers'saw 89.38%. Besides booth bandobast, 380 route mobile parties, 365 striking parties and 64 quick reaction teams were deployed. A total 16,172 police personnel were on duty. Chittoor and Tirupati witnessed chaotic scenes throughout the day with Opposition parties staging protests and alleging largescale violations such as bogus voting by the YSRC. In Kummaritopu, a heated argument between TDP and YSRC workers escalated as they pelted stones at each other.