Smoke engulfs school, 40 students suffocate, fall ill in AP's Konaseema district

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM : Nearly 40 students fell ill after heavy smoke engulfed the school causing difficulty in breathing at Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. Around 29 students were rushed to hospital and recovered, whereas 11 students were shifted to Amalapuram Area Hospital. According to the sources, few unknown local people flamed garbage at an open place causing heavy smoke behind Wisdom Private School Bandarulanka in the morning.

The students expected that the smoke would decrease but it increased gradually. The smoke covered tyyhe area as thick white cloud, where students became unconscious and were unable to breath. One by one fell ill due to respiratory problems on the floor, where the school management informed education department officials and shifted them to Bandarulanka Primary Health Center.

Out of 40 students, 29 were recovered and remaining students condition was critical, therefore the PHC doctors suggested them to shift to Amalapuram Area Hospital. The district Collector Himanshu Shukla visited the hospital and interacted with 11 students. The collector inquired about their health conditions and directed the doctors to provide betted medical treatment.

Many officials were also present. Health conditions are being monitored from time to time. Oxygen treatment was delivered to around 11 students and they will be normal within two to three hours,” Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Shankar Rao said. Meanwhile the collector has clarified that a case has been registered against those responsible for this incident and they will be arrested.

