YSRC made a mockery of MLC polls, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

After learning about the alleged irregularities committed by YSRC leaders in the election Naidu spoke to the SPs of Prakasam and Tirupati districts and also Tirupati Collector, demanding action.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:16 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused the ruling YSRC leaders and officials of polling bogus votes and making a mockery of the MLC elections. Naidu interacted with party leaders, district incharges and party candidates.

After learning about the alleged irregularities committed by YSRC leaders in the election under the teacher and graduate constituencies, Naidu spoke to the SPs of Prakasam and Tirupati districts and also Tirupati district Collector, demanding action against violations in their respective districts.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said government officials and police crossed the limits in “murdering democracy.” The TD P will approach the High Court to seek justice in the matter, Ramaiah said. Jagan reposed faith in backdoor methods to win elections and at least 30% votes polled for Graduates and Teachers’ constituencies are bogus, he alleged.

