Administration will shift to Visakhapatnam in July: Jagan

With the matter pending in court as a batch of petitions were filed against the shifting of capital from Amaravati, the govt is waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court to move to Vizag.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:00 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the State administration would shift to Visakhapatnam in July this year. Chairing the Cabinet meeting to give approval to the Bills to be tabled in the Budget session of the Assembly, Jagan reportedly said he would move to Visakhapatnam in July. The YSRC government had come up with the three capital proposal with Visakhapatnam being the executive capital.

With the matter pending in court as a batch of petitions were filed against the shifting of capital from Amaravati, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court to move to Visakhaptanam. The State government’s appeal against the verdict of High Court of Andhra Pradesh on shifting of the capital from Amaravati is likely to be heard by the apex court on March 28 and amid this, Jagan’s remarks in the Cabinet meeting assume significance.

During the Cabinet briefing, Jagan also entrusted responsibilities to the ministers to win the MLC elections under the MLAs’ quota. Since the YSRC has got exactly the required number of MLAs to win the seven seats and with the TDP in the fray, Jagan reportedly asked the ministers to coordinate with the MLAs during voting and ensure the victory of all the party candidates. The Chief Minister reportedly warned that he would not spare those under performing in their respective departments.

