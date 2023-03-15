AP Budget session till March 24 with 9 working days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held till March 24 with nine working days. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly on March 16. The session will be held on March 18 and 19 and March 21 and 22 will be holidays.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday.Chief Whip M Prasada Raju said the government is ready to answer the Opposition queries on any issue in the Assembly.

