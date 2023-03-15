AP govt transparent in implementing schemes under Navaratnalu: Governor S Abdul Nazeer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the YSRC government for ensuring inclusive and transparent governance, Governor S Abdul Nazeer in his maiden address to the joint session of the State legislature on Tuesday said Andhra Pradesh has taken a step forward in economic development and has been making remarkable progress in three sectors.

“Agriculture, industries, and services are projected to show significant growth performance. The industry and services sectors have helped the economy register higher overall growth. The per capita income of the State at current prices has moved up from Rs 1,92,517 in 2021-22 to Rs 2,19,518 with an impressive growth rate of 14.02 per cent,” he said.

In his speech, which lasted over an hour, the Governor elaborated on the progress of the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the last four years. He said that State has been moving in sync with the global development agenda of sustainable development goals under the umbrella of Navaratnalu welfare schemes. He further asserted that government has ensured timely and transparent public service delivery to various sections of people.

“Andhra Pradesh stood first in Good Governance Index for the year 2020-21, announced recently by the Government of India, for agriculture and allied sectors for achieving a phenomenal growth rate of 11.3 per cent in agriculture sector, 12.3 per cent in horticulture, 11.7 per cent in animal husbandry and 10.3 per cent in the meat production.”

He said the State continues to be the best performer in the country in the production of eggs, meat and milk.“It stands first in egg production, second in meat production and fifth in milk production,” he added.

Stating that the economy of Andhra Pradesh continues its encouraging trend, Governor said that the advanced estimates for the financial year 2022-23 indicate an overall growth of 16.22 per cent at the current prices. “The effective policy formulation and implementation by the government has ensured a year-on-year GSDP growth rate of 11.43 per cent in 2011-22, which is the highest amongst all the States.”

Lauding the State govt, the Governor said that it is a moment of pride that the government successfully organised Global Investors Summit at Visakhapantam on March 3 and 4. “It has highlighted the best efforts of the government to attract investors. The two day event saw phenomenal response from the investors, including 30 corporate giants, across 25 countries.

“In all 378 MoUs were signed with a total commitment of Rs 13.42 lakh crore and generation of over 6 lakh jobs across 16 key sectors,” he said.The Governor elaborated on various measures taken for improvement of education, health, women empowerment, social equality, irrigation, clean water and sanitation, energy, agriculture including RBKs, Rythu Bharosa.He also elaborated on various projects taken up for rural and urban connectivity, employment, resurvey, stability and good governance.

“Good governance practices under implementation by government yielding commendable results. Inclusiveness and sustainability of the State’s progress will continue to be the top priorities of the government and it will continue to strive hard to make the State more robust, resilient and fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Describing ‘village/ward secretariat and volunteer system’ as an innovative and unique system introduced to facilitate transparency and decentralisation of governance, he said that the government has extended financial assistance of about Rs 1.97 lakh crore in the last 45 months under various programmes with an aim of improving living standards of the people regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender and political affiliation.

‘State admin may shift to VIzag in July’

While chairing a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State administration may shift to Visakhapatnam in July this year

Opposition walks out

The maiden speech of Abdul Nazeer as Governor was marred with interruptions by TDP members, who denounced the growth claims of the government and staged walkout

