Officials release Olive Ridley hatchlings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Under the forest department’s turtle protection and conservation programme, the officials released Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings into the sea near Suryalanka in the Bapatla district on Tuesday. District collector Vijaya Krishnan along with SP Vakul Jindal participated in the programme and released the turtle hatchlings into the sea water.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector said that as the tourist footfall has been increasing at Suryalanka beach, she urged the tourists not to throw the turtle hatchlings, if they found any and to inform the local officials or forest department officials. In order to maintain aquatic ecosystem balance, Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings were released into the sea.

SP Vakul Jindal said that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect such rare species for the conservation of the environment.As many as seven base camps were set up across the district to hatch the Olive Ridley eggs collected in the sea shore as part of this conservation programme, added SP Vakul Jindal.

