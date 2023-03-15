Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 10 lakh students in AP to appear for Intermediate exams today

As many as 10,03,990 students, including 84,197 first year and 5,19,793 second year students, will appear for the exam at 1,489 centres.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

College staff making arrangements at an examination centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public examinations for intermediate first and second year students (general and vocational) will commence from Wednesday and conclude on April 4. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has taken all measures to conduct the exams smoothly across the State. Exams will be held between 9 am and 12 noon.

As many as 10,03,990 students, including 84,197 first year and 5,19,793 second year students, will appear for the exam at 1,489 centres. According to BIE secretary MV Seshagiri, the examinations, which are being conducted under CCTV camera surveillance, will be held under the auspices of regional intermediate officers and will be monitored by district collectors.

Transportation through APSRTC Buses will be provided for students who have to travel from villages and tribal areas to the exam centres. No ticket fare will be charged, if they show their hall tickets. Medical services and drinking water will also be available at all centres.Meanwhile, students have been instructed to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres. The students can call toll free number: 18004257635 to report any issue.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp