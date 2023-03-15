Over 10 lakh students in AP to appear for Intermediate exams today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public examinations for intermediate first and second year students (general and vocational) will commence from Wednesday and conclude on April 4. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has taken all measures to conduct the exams smoothly across the State. Exams will be held between 9 am and 12 noon.

As many as 10,03,990 students, including 84,197 first year and 5,19,793 second year students, will appear for the exam at 1,489 centres. According to BIE secretary MV Seshagiri, the examinations, which are being conducted under CCTV camera surveillance, will be held under the auspices of regional intermediate officers and will be monitored by district collectors.

Transportation through APSRTC Buses will be provided for students who have to travel from villages and tribal areas to the exam centres. No ticket fare will be charged, if they show their hall tickets. Medical services and drinking water will also be available at all centres.Meanwhile, students have been instructed to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres. The students can call toll free number: 18004257635 to report any issue.

