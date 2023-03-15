Home States Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu farmers turn to mulberry,  reap huge profits

Over 300 ryots have switched to mulberry cultivation in the past couple of years

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The farmers in Palnadu district are reaping rich profits by cultivating mulberry in adherence to prudent water and crop management practices. In the past couple of years, over 300 farmers switched to mulberry cultivation in over 700 acres of land after harvesting commercial crops like cotton and chilli for the past several years.

With the assistance of the sericulture department and subsidies and incentives being provided by the government, the farmers are setting up silkworm rearing shed by availing 50 per cent subsidy from the department. The government is providing subsidy of Rs 3.60 lakh to SC, ST farmers and Rs 3 lakh to general category farmers to construct the sheds and an investment cost of Rs 22,500, Rs 3,750 to purchase manures and insecticides.

Thanks to the institutionalised marketing facility arranged by the Sericulture Department, the farmers are earning good profits by excelling in mulberry cultivation, silkworm rearing, and cocoon production. The officials have set up government purchasing centers at Hanuman Junction, Palamaneru, Madanapalle, Kuppam, Hindupuram, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Chebrolu, which are available for farmers. Anajaneyulu, a mulberry farmer of Brahmanapalli village in Palnadu district said that once mulberry is cultivated, the harvest will continue for 15 to 18 years without additional costs.

“The prices of mulberry cocoons have been constant for the past two years, as a result, we are earning good profits,” he added.Taking cue from these farmers, more farmers are willing to shift to mulberry cultivation in the district. With cocoons commanding a good price in the market, the sericulture activity is fast gaining acceptance among many small and marginal farmers.

The sericulture department is also providing all required assistance to the farmers by conducting awareness programmes at farms and educating farmers on the measures to be taken at every stage of cultivation.

