Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pilot project on the anvil for heart patients

State govt is all set to implement a programme to provide medical services to heart patients during golden hour

Published: 15th March 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Terminal , medicine , health
By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to implement an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) programme to provide state-of-the-art medical services to people suffering from heart-related issues during ‘golden hour’.

Lack of proper facilities at hospitals often leads to delay in investigating cardiac issues, further resulting in death. M Venkata Sundaraiah of G Konduru village in NTR district died while being shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada as the condition of his heart could not be assessed at hospitals near his village.

According to official statistics, there are around 38 lakh people suffering from heart issues in the State and mortality rate among them is 32% per year. To prevent such deaths, the government is likely to enter into a pact with Chennai-based STEMI India by the end of March. The organisation has expanded its services in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

As a pilot project, the government will develop hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kurnool and Anantapur as ‘hub’ centres, while area and district hospitals, besides teaching hospitals with no cath labs, will be developed as ‘spoke’ centres.

Under phase-one of the pilot project, the government will spend Rs 120 crore to set up cath labs at government teaching hospitals in Kurnool and Kakinada, while it will purchase ECG machines and injections used for thrombolysis in bulk for hospitals that will be developed as spokes.

Principal secretary (health) MT Krishna Babu explained, “We will run the pilot project for three to four months and extend it to the entire State with the help of private hospitals in Arogyasri network. Of the total, 91 hospitals have cath labs. The pilot project will begin within three months after commencement of training for doctors and para-medical staff. We have experienced cardiologists in the State and will start the programme even before an MoU with STEMI India is signed.”

Under the programme, physicians and paramedical staff at ‘spoke’ centres will be trained in treating patients with cardiac issues by conducting ECG tests. Doctors at ‘spoke’ centres will do the ECG test for patients who complain of heart problems and send the reports electronically to ‘hub’ hospitals. After taking suggestions from the expert, doctors at ‘spoke’ centres will proceed with thrombolysis as even a delay of half hour can damage the cardiac muscle by 50%. Following this, health personnel will have 24 hours to shift the patient for further investigation or surgery, if needed, increasing the chances to save the patient.

Elaborating, Krishna Babu said, “We are taking measures to save people from heart-related deaths by developing government hospitals to serve them during the golden hour. Injections for thrombolysis, costing over Rs 30,000 each, are also being procured in bulk at an estimated price of Rs 20,000 for ‘spoke’ centres.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST-elevation myocardial infarction
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp