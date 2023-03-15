Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rooster knife attack case: NIA court summons Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 10

The special court for NIA is investigating the case related to the attack on Jagan at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018, when he was the Opposition Leader.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

jaganmohan_reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured on his left arm after an attack at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special court for NIA cases in Vijayawada on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on April 10 for deposition in the rooster knife attack case.

The special court for NIA is investigating the case related to the attack on Jagan at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018, when he was the Opposition Leader. Chief Minister Jagan was allegedly attacked then by Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, a staffer of an eatery on the airport premises.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had escaped with minor injury in the attack.During the last hearing of the case, the court said Jagan should appear before it. With Jagan not appearing before it, the court directed the NIA to issue summons to all the witnesses in the case.

The summons were issued to 25 witnesses, directing them to appear before the special court on different dates from April 10 to 17.

