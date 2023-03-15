Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Chief Secy inspects Ambedkar statue works at Swaraj Midan

Special Chief Secretary said that the works on 125 feet statue would be completed by July.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Works of the Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at a brisk pace at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi inspected the construction works of the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project at Swaraj Midan on Tuesday. She along with City Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar visited the Smriti Vanam and instructed the officials and contractors to speed up the work. Later, she held a review meet on the construction works of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at the Camp office of the Municipal Commissioner.

Special Chief Secretary said that the works on 125 feet statue would be completed by July. It would take time to construct the convention centre as a restaurant, fast food centre, theatre, exhibition centre and a musical fountain would be also added to the previous plans, she added. She asserted that they were planning to construct  a structure similar to India Gate.

