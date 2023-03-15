Special Chief Secy inspects Ambedkar statue works at Swaraj Midan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi inspected the construction works of the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project at Swaraj Midan on Tuesday. She along with City Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar visited the Smriti Vanam and instructed the officials and contractors to speed up the work. Later, she held a review meet on the construction works of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at the Camp office of the Municipal Commissioner.

Special Chief Secretary said that the works on 125 feet statue would be completed by July. It would take time to construct the convention centre as a restaurant, fast food centre, theatre, exhibition centre and a musical fountain would be also added to the previous plans, she added. She asserted that they were planning to construct a structure similar to India Gate.

