Tenders for construction of Annadana Bhavan soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Karnati Rambabu, the Trust Board Chairman of Sri Durga Malleswara Swami Temple of Indrakeeladri on Tuesday said that they would call soon for tenders for the construction of Annadana Bhavan with a seating capacity of 2000 for the devotees on the premises of the Temple by spending Rs 30 crore and a Prasadam Potu with an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore, development works in Sivalayam worth of Rs 5.5 crore and elevated Que complex by spending Rs 13 crore.

Karnati Rambabu addressed the media persons along with the Executive Officer D Bramaramba and said that several development works were under process which was taken up with the funds of Rs 70 crore released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the temple on Dasara Festival in the year of 2020. Rambabu also stated that they would try to bring a GO to correct the master plan of the temple.

VIJAYAWADA: Karnati Rambabu, the Trust Board Chairman of Sri Durga Malleswara Swami Temple of Indrakeeladri on Tuesday said that they would call soon for tenders for the construction of Annadana Bhavan with a seating capacity of 2000 for the devotees on the premises of the Temple by spending Rs 30 crore and a Prasadam Potu with an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore, development works in Sivalayam worth of Rs 5.5 crore and elevated Que complex by spending Rs 13 crore. Karnati Rambabu addressed the media persons along with the Executive Officer D Bramaramba and said that several development works were under process which was taken up with the funds of Rs 70 crore released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the temple on Dasara Festival in the year of 2020. Rambabu also stated that they would try to bring a GO to correct the master plan of the temple.