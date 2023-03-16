Andhra Pradesh records 16.22 per cent growth in GSDP, Rs 1,83,891 crore gets added to economy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Showing an impressive performance, Andhra Pradesh has registered a growth of 16.22% in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2022-23 as per Advance Estimates over the previous year. The State is also poised to register an impressive Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate. It registered a record GVA growth rate of 7.02% in 2021-22 at constant (2011-12) prices as against the country’s growth rate of 7.0%

This was revealed in the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23 released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chambers in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. According to the survey, the GSDP at current prices for 2022-23, is estimated at Rs 13,17,728 crore as against Rs 11,33,837 crore for 2021-22. This amounts to a net addition of Rs 1,83,891 crore to the State economy as per advance estimates.

The State is poised to register an impressive GVA growth in agri and allied sectors, industry and services sectors at current prices. The GVA is used to determine the gross domestic product (GDP), which is an indicator of the health of a national economy and economic growth. It represents the monetary value of all products and services produced in the country within a defined period of time.

The survey further stated that the per capita income of AP at current prices has increased to Rs 2,19,518 in 2022-23 as against Rs 1,92,587 in 2021-22, registering a jump of Rs 26,931 in a year. The growth in per capita income is higher than the all India per capita income for 2022-23, which stood at Rs 1,72,000 as against Rs 1,48,524 in 2021-22 with a growth of Rs 23,476. The survey also highlighted the key achievements in Navaratnalu.

In education sector, the survey said Rs 15,000 crore was spent on strengthening infrastructure in all government schools under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme. An expenditure of Rs 19,617.60 crore was incurred on the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, which is aimed at higher retention rate of students.

Navaratnalu and other schemes are mapped with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the State Budget is SDG aligned. “AP has achieved fourth place in SDG India Report 2020-21 and stood top in SDG-7 (affordable energy) and second in Goal - 14 (life below water),’’ it said.

The State ranked first in production of oil palm, papaya, cocoa, tomato, coconut and chillies. Similarly, due to the efforts of the government, there is a significant improvement in health and nutrition related indicators. “The SDG target of 70 MMR for one lakh births has already been achieved with the State reporting 45 MMR well before the UN deadline of 2030,’’ it said

