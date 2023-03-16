Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt working for protection of consumer rights: Minister Nageswara Rao

The minister was the chief guest of an event that was held to mark International Consumer Rights Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the government has been working to protect consumer rights and to solve their problems in the State. The minister was the chief guest of an event that was held to mark International Consumer Rights Day in the city here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nageswara Rao said, “We have taken steps to control the cheating by the dealers while supplying fertilizers to the farmers and have also booked them. We have registered 190 cases against malls, 180 cases against petrol bunks, and 190 cases against gold shops in the State for not following the regulations by the government.” Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Justice Suneel Chowdary said that 17 district consumer commissions are working in the State to solve the problems of consumers. State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman, MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan said that customers should be aware of the cheating. Director of Civil Supplies M Vijaya Sunitha, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, legal metrology JC Ram Kumar and others present.

