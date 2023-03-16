Eradication of poverty is my economics: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the four year success story of Andhra Pradesh under his government has become a role model for other States. Speaking on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly on Wednesday, he highlighted the various welfare and development initiatives that brought a great change in every aspect of development, besides enabling the State register a double digit growth rate of 11.23%. The revolutionary Jagan mark of changes from villages to towns are there to be seen in every nook and corner in the form of village and ward secretariats, English medium schools, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village health clinics among others. Unlike the previous TDP regime’s tall claims sans substance, his government is grounded in reality, he averred.

“My journey is with common man and fight is with feudals and objective is poverty eradication. Hence, my economics is different. Only with betterment of poor families, poor communities will gain strength and when they are empowered in every manner, and every region is strengthened, the State will progress. This is what I believed and implemented and showed the results. This is my economics, this is my politics and this is the history I learnt from my father,” he said in an assertive tone.

In his nearly one hour long speech, Jagan said his government has set a new trend to implement every promise made in the election manifesto, treating it as a holy Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita. “I am proud to say even before completion of four years of my government, we have fulfilled 98.5% of the promises made to people,” he said.

Reiterating that he strongly believes that politics are till elections and thereafter everyone is ours and in the last four years, his government has successfully sent this message across, by implementing welfare schemes with transparency to all people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

“Development is when today is better than yesterday and tomorrow is better than today. Through direct benefit transfer, the government has disbursed Rs 1,97,473 crore to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. They (beneficiaries) benefited directly and further, we are working on values and reliability in the State,” he explained.

Jagan said unlike before, not making tall claims, his government went door to door explaining what they did to each and every family with printed data. “We have asked the people to support us only if they believe that some good has been done to them by our government in the last four years,” he said.

The nearly four-year rule of YSRC has brought credibility to governance by bringing revolutionary changes for good in every respect. Detailing further, he said the 13 districts and 51 revenue divisions during the TDP rule increased to 26 and 76 respectively now as part of the efforts for decentralisation to promote balanced regional growth.

While there was only one surveyor for each mandal in the TDP rule, 10,185 surveyors are working now in village and ward secretariats undertaking comprehensive survey of land after 100 years, he observed, adding that 17 new medical colleges are under construction after YSRC came to power as against 11 existed during the TDP rule.

YSR Village Clinics manned by community health officers stocking 105 types of medicines and equipped with labs to conduct 14 types of diagnostic tests. It is one of the major changes that the rural health sector witnessed after the YSRC came to power, he said, adding that while the TDP rule never looked at the dilapidated government schools, they are on their way to become corporate schools now with digital classrooms.

In all, 15,004 village and ward secretariats coupled with 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras extending more than 600 civic services is the major change witnessed after the YSRC came to power, he said and added that in an unprecedented manner, 2, 65,000 volunteers are extending services to the people across the State with each volunteer working for 50 houses.

The Chief Minister said the number of government jobs went up to more than 6 lakh from 4 lakh in the TDP rule, while 1,56,000 new MSMEs were set up after the YSRC came to power as against 1,10,000 units which existed during the TDP rule.

