Guntur Municipal Corporation plans anti-rabies vax drive to curb stray dog menace

GMC has identified over 20,000 stray dogs in the city after there have been several complaints regarding stray dog attacks in the district.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to control stray dog menace, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has prepared a special action plan to conduct mass anti-rabies vaccination drive in the city. The move came after back-to-back incidents of stray dogs attacking the elderly and children were reported in the district. The veterinary wing of GMC has identified over 20,000 stray dogs in the city after there have been several complaints regarding stray dog attacks in the district. Remember, a 4-year-old was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad. The increase in stray dogs attacks has triggered among the residents not only living in the key areas, including AT Agraharam, Vidyanagar, Brodipet, Arundalpet, but also on the outskirts of the district. K Raghuram, a resident of AT Agraharam, said that over 20-30 stray dogs roam on the streets and chase the vehicles during the night time.

“We are afraid to go any where late in the night due to these stray dogs. With the increasing complaints, GMC has decided to ramp up the sterilisation of stray dogs in the city.” GMC officials have already sent proposals to construct two veterinary hospitals in the city limits and to appoint the required doctors. Civic body has already set up basic infrastructure and staff for these centers to conduct family planning operations. City mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri conducted a meeting recently with the animal husbandry and health department and animal lovers to discuss the required action to be taken. He said vaccination drive would be taken up soon. He urged animal lovers and NGOs to cooperate with GMC and help the civic body resolve the stray dog menace.

