Invite APGEA to meeting on Employees Health Scheme, HC directs Andhra Pradesh govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday found fault with the State government for not extending invitation to AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) president KR Suryanarayana for the meeting of employees unions on Employees Health Scheme (EHS), scheduled for March 16. Hearing a petition filed by Suryanarayana seeking the court directions to the government for inviting him to the meeting as the APGEA, which is a permanent member of the AP Civil Services Joint Staff Council, Justice D Ramesh questioned how the government could hold the meeting without inviting the APGEA, which is a member of the Employees Health Scheme Management Committee.

The court found fault with the goverment’s argument that no employees union was invited. It said going by the information in the minutes of the meeting held on March 7, there was no truth in the argument that the unofficial meeting was held at the request of two employees unions. Taking the request of the petitioner into consideration, the court directed the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (GAD) to invite APGEA to the meeting with employees unions on March 16. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to four weeks.

Quiz accused in daytime: HC to ED

The AP High Court directed the Enforcement Directorate to question the four accused in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case in the presence of advocate between 10.30 am and 5 pm. The court took exception to questioning of the accused during night and directed the ED to file an affidavit with all details.

HC permits MLC election counting

The AP High Court said the result of the North Andhra Graduates Constituency MLC election would be subject to the final verdict of the court. However, the court said the counting process can go as per the schedule. Kodi Srinivas, a contestant, filed a lunch motion petition stating that lower courts functioned in Uttarandhra on polling day.

