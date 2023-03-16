Home States Andhra Pradesh

Invite APGEA to meeting on Employees Health Scheme, HC directs Andhra Pradesh govt

The court found fault with the goverment’s argument that no employees union was invited.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday found fault with the State government for not extending invitation to AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) president KR Suryanarayana for the meeting of employees unions on Employees Health Scheme (EHS), scheduled for March 16. Hearing a petition filed by Suryanarayana seeking the court directions to the government for inviting him to the meeting as the APGEA, which is a permanent member of the AP Civil Services Joint Staff Council, Justice D Ramesh questioned how the government could hold the meeting without inviting the APGEA, which is a member of the Employees Health Scheme Management Committee.

The court found fault with the goverment’s argument that no employees union was invited. It said going by the information in the minutes of the meeting held on March 7, there was no truth in the argument that the unofficial meeting was held at the request of two employees unions. Taking the request of the petitioner into consideration, the court directed the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (GAD) to invite APGEA to the meeting with employees unions on March 16. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to four weeks.

Quiz accused in daytime: HC to ED

The AP High Court directed the Enforcement Directorate to question the four accused in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case in the presence of advocate between 10.30 am and 5 pm. The court took exception to questioning of the accused during night and directed the ED to file an affidavit with all details.

HC permits MLC election counting

The AP High Court said the result of the North Andhra Graduates Constituency MLC election would be subject to the final verdict of the court. However, the court said the counting process can go as per the schedule. Kodi Srinivas, a contestant, filed a lunch motion petition stating that lower courts functioned in Uttarandhra on polling day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Government Employees Association Employees Health Scheme
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp