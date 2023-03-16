Pawan Kalyan can remove his mask now itself to ally with TDP: Perni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A battery of YSRC leaders from the Kapu community lashed out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for shedding his mask and finally leaning towards the TDP. Leading from the front was MLA and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). Without taking the name of Pawan Kalyan or his party, he dared the JSP chief to fight the elections in alliance with the TDP. His point to point rebuttal came in the wake of Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against the YSRC in the JSP Formation Day celebrations held in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Nani said Pawan Kalyan, who said he would strive for a society sans caste, uttered the word Kapu 127 times, Kamma 14 times, Reddy 22 times and Muslims 13 times. “He claims that he would build a society sans caste but uttered the word ‘caste’ once in every five seconds of his speech,’’ Nani pointed out.Nani said Pawan Kalyan, by stating that Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga married a Kamma, wanted all the Kapus to support TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “You can directly say that you will ally with Naidu,’’ Nani remarked.

On Pawan Kalyan saying that there is nothing wrong in Kapus and Kammas joining hands, the former minister said the YSRC too wanted the same and they would fight it alone in the elections. “You have joined hands in 2014 and made secret pacts in 2019 elections to defeat the YSRC. You need not wait till the elections, you can remove your mask now itself,’’ Nani dared Pawan Kalyan.

Nani further said the JSP chief had insulted his own brother Chiranjeevi by saying that people float parties and wind up. “You are the reason for your brother to dissolve the party. You have deserted him once he lost the elections,’’ Nani observed.

Meanwhile, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said though Pawan Kalyan is holding his party’s ‘jenda’ (flag), his agenda is of TDP. “Pawan Kalyan’s speech has once again proved that he is foster son of Naidu and he is a package star,’’ Amarnath remarked. Pawan Kalyan does not have the guts to contest all the 175 Assembly seats and he is trying to bargain for 5-10 seats from the TDP, he added.

