TDP spokesperson Pattabhi pens letter to NHRC, seeks action on cops for torturing him & family

The TDP leader and his family met Rajiv Jain, a member of the NHRC, and handed over the letter.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission headquarters in New Delhi

National Human Rights Commission headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram complained of the ‘physical and mental torture’ that he was subjected to after violence erupted between TDP and YSRC activists at Gannavaram in Krishna district on February 20. “The ruling YSRC goons not only attacked the local TDP office, but also took me into custody and subjected me to severe mental and physical torture,” Pattabhi said in his complaint. The TDP leader and his family met Rajiv Jain, a member of the NHRC, and handed over the letter. Further, he stated that under Krishna district SP Jashuva’s directions, he was arrested and his mobile phone was also taken away.

He added that power supply in Thotlavalluru police station was disconnected and staff were sent out only so that he “could be beaten up and physically tortured for over 40 minutes by three masked persons. “Though I was taken into custody on February 20, police informed my family about my arrest the next day evening,” he complained. Stating that his appeal for medical tests, including MRI scan, were not permitted. Pattabhi alleged that his wife, too, was placed under house-arrest and subjected to mental torture. He said his daughter, a child, was also subjected to mental agony. Rajiv Jain, who patiently heard my appeal, promised immediate action, the TDP leader told media. Pattabhi made a fervent appeal to the NHRC to conduct an inquiry and take proper action against police officers concerned for violating the human rights. Rajiv Jain asked his staff members to immediately register a complaint, the TDP spokesperson added.

