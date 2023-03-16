Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP MLAs indulge in wordy duel on irrigation projects

'Rs 543.25 crore on nine irrigation projects in North Coastal Andhra informed the House that all the projects will be completed from June 2023 to June 2024,' says Minister.

Ambati Rambabu

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC and opposition TDP MLAs entered into a verbal duel on closure of schools and progress of irrigation projects in Uttarandhra. In response to a question by TDP members, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu while saying that the YSRC government spent Rs 543.25 crore on nine irrigation projects in North Coastal Andhra informed the House that all the projects will be completed from June 2023 to June 2024. Citing that the government allocated meagre funds, TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu recalled that it was the previous TDP government, which allocated more funds and expedited the irrigation projects in Uttarandhra. Countering it, Ambati said the previous TDP regime allocated more funds so as to get commissions.

“Our government is committed to completing the projects without wasting public money,” he said. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and the TDP MLAs also made heated exchanges on the closure of schools. Even as Botcha asserted that there is an increase in the enrolment of students in government schools and it is more when compared to the private schools, the TDP MLAs said the number of students had dropped because of the closure of schools. When Botcha challenged the TDP members to categorically inform which school the government closed down, the Opposition members said they could show several schools that were closed down but did not give a specific reply.

Rs 543 crore spent on 9 projects

The government has spent Rs 543.25 crore on nine irrigation projects in North Coastal Andhra. All the irrigation projects will be completed from June 2023 to June 2024, said Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

