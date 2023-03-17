Andhra CM Jagan to call on PM Modi, Home Minister Shah in Delhi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flew to Delhi from Gannavaram airport on Thursday evening after his appointment with the PM Modi got confirmed.

According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister Jagan was trying to get an appointment of the Prime Minister for quiet a few days and got confirmation on Thursday. The Chief Minister would meet Modi and Amit Shah on the premises of the Parliament, sources said.

The Chief Minister would be taking up the issue of liberal financial support from the Centre to the State government to implement the plethora of welfare schemes to the downtrodden. Also, Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take up the issue of release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project so that the government could expedite the works and complete the project.

The dearth of funds has delayed the construction of the Polavaram project and the State government wanted the Centre to reimburse more than Rs 2,500 crore that it had spent on the project apart from approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore.

The State government has been urging the Centre to compensate the revenue deficit, release of NREGS arrears and also to sanction new medical colleges that it was proposing to ramp up medical facilities in the State.

The timing of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi and meeting PM Modi and Union Home Minister coincided with the ongoing developments with respect to the investigation into the murder of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The party’s MP from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy have been summoned by the CBI couple of times in the past few days.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit also came in the midst of the Assembly session. He also cancelled a public meeting scheduled on Saturday with the sudden appointment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AP government in dire need of funds

The dearth of funds has been delaying the construction of the Polavaram project and the State government wanted the Centre to reimburse more than Rs 2,500 crore that it had spend on the project apart from approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flew to Delhi from Gannavaram airport on Thursday evening after his appointment with the PM Modi got confirmed. According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister Jagan was trying to get an appointment of the Prime Minister for quiet a few days and got confirmation on Thursday. The Chief Minister would meet Modi and Amit Shah on the premises of the Parliament, sources said. The Chief Minister would be taking up the issue of liberal financial support from the Centre to the State government to implement the plethora of welfare schemes to the downtrodden. Also, Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take up the issue of release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project so that the government could expedite the works and complete the project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The dearth of funds has delayed the construction of the Polavaram project and the State government wanted the Centre to reimburse more than Rs 2,500 crore that it had spent on the project apart from approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore. The State government has been urging the Centre to compensate the revenue deficit, release of NREGS arrears and also to sanction new medical colleges that it was proposing to ramp up medical facilities in the State. The timing of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi and meeting PM Modi and Union Home Minister coincided with the ongoing developments with respect to the investigation into the murder of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The party’s MP from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy have been summoned by the CBI couple of times in the past few days. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit also came in the midst of the Assembly session. He also cancelled a public meeting scheduled on Saturday with the sudden appointment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP government in dire need of funds The dearth of funds has been delaying the construction of the Polavaram project and the State government wanted the Centre to reimburse more than Rs 2,500 crore that it had spend on the project apart from approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore